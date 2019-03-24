South Sioux City
Eddie G. Jones, 82, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at a hospital in Omaha.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Michael's Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Daniel Whitlock officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, with military rites provided by U.S. Army and American Legion Post 307 in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with prayer service at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Michael Keating officiating, at Mohr Funeral Home of South Sioux City.
Eddie was born on Sept. 9, 1936, in Kingsley, Iowa, the son of Harold and Edith (Jaacks) Jones. He married Mary Jo Kneifl on Aug. 21, 1965. He supervised numerous jobs during his time working with the local carpenters union. He also built many homes in and around the Siouxland area with his wife by his side.
Ed was a wonderful and giving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend. He had a passion for family, carpentry, food, visiting and story telling. He loved doing for others and lived his life to the fullest. Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion in South Sioux City.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Jo (Kneifl); four daughters, Edie (Joe) Dunn, Mary (Kenneth) Persinger, Melissa (Duane) Cardwell, and Shelly (Chad) Andersen; grandchildren, Haley, Callie, and Lexi Meier, Rachel Persinger, and Chase and Cassidy Andersen; stepgrandchildren, Tyler, Holly, and Tallie Dunn; great-stepgrandchildren, Aubrey and Jaxton Seaton; and his beloved great-grandson, Tanner Meier, who for the last three years of Ed's "Poppy" life gave him a reason to keep going. Ed is also survived by his brother, Allen Jones; and a sister, Sharon.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Agnes (Kneifl) Long, who accepted him like he was her own; his sister, Shirley Heeren; his best friend and brother, Jim who passed away on March 9, 2019; and two sons-in-law, Kenneth Persinger and Chad Andersen.