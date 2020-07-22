Edgar J. Den Beste

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edgar J. 'Ed' Den Beste

Sioux City

Edgar J. "Ed" Den Beste, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

Private services will be held. Visitation was Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Ed, the son of Edward and Elvena (Kempers) Den Beste, was born on Sept. 29, 1953, in Orange City, Iowa. He graduated from East High School in Sioux City. He earned a degree in economics and business administration from Morningside College and later completed his MBA at the University of South Dakota.

Ed married Patty Swanson, the absolute love of his life, on July 21, 1979 in Sioux City.

Ed worked his way through college at KTIV and began his career there after getting his degree. He then started in the banking industry at First National Bank in Sioux City. From there, he became the senior vice president of St. Luke's Health Foundation, worked in strategic development at IBP, Inc., and eventually returned to banking at First American Bank where he served as market president. The culmination of his career was establishing the presence of Great Western Bank in Sioux City and serving as the market president.