Allentown, Pa.
Edmond Williams, 85, of Allentown, Pa., passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Anthon, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Ed was the husband of Marianne (Bruder) Williams and they celebrated their 27th anniversary this past November.
Born in Oto, Iowa, he was a son of the late John Ray Williams and the late Loretta M. (Keitges) Williams. Ed was a manufacture representative for various companies during his career. Additionally, he was a paper carrier for the Morning Call for many years.
Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown, where he volunteered many years at the church carnival. Ed was a member of the Aqua String Band and the Northeast Variety Band and marched in the Mummers Parade for many years. He just stopped marching in 2016. Ed was featured in the Morning Call for his Mummers Association. Ed was a member of the Coplay Saengerbund.
Surviving with his wife, Marianne, are sons Michael and David, both of Allentown; daughters, Penny (Jamie) Franki, of Concord, N.C., and Jennifer (Scott) Wieder, of Catasauqua, Pa.; and grandchildren, Steven, Noah, Arica, and Alyson.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald, Wayne, and Marie Perry.