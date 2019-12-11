Sioux City

Edmund "Ed" Kieler II, 75, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his residence.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ed was born on May 10, 1944, in Jefferson, Iowa, to Edmund and Effie (Robbins) Kieler. He graduated from Bishop Heelan High School and went on to attend college. He worked as a carpenter and millwright throughout his life and was a lifetime member of the carpenters' union. Ed was united in marriage to Mary Poskevich on Feb. 8, 1964, in Sioux City.

Ed was a very generous man who was always willing to help others in need. From building furniture to fixing anything, he was the one you could count on. His giving nature also carried over to his faith. He was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church for most of his life. Ed will be remembered for his love of gardening, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his friends and family.