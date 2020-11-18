Edna Ruth Bligh

South Sioux City

Edna Ruth Bligh, 96, of South Sioux City passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Regency Square in South Sioux City.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Pleasantview Cemetery in Plainview, Neb. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Edna was born in Pierce, Neb. on July 22, 1924 to Lewis and Mary Walton. She was the sixth out of eight children. She attended Country school and graduated from Plainview, Neb., High school. She worked in Omaha and Lincoln, Neb., until she met her husband, Allan. She married Allan in Pierce on Dec. 31, 1945. Allan was a Nebraska State Patrolmen, and with all the transfers required they lived in Fremont, Norfolk, and Lyons with the last move being to South Sioux City on Oct. 1, 1955.