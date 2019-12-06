Sioux City

Edna Winkel, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Dec. 1, 2019, in Sioux City.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Northern Hills Independent Living Facility in Sioux City. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edna was born March 5, 1927, in Hospers, Iowa, to Grace Uittenbogaard and William Kreykes. She graduated from high school in Sanborn, Iowa. Edna lived in Sanborn and Sheldon, Iowa, as well as California, Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Singapore. Edna worked in sales and especially enjoyed working at an auto dealership.

She was active in the Presbyterian Church at George, Iowa. She enjoyed reading, traveling and playing cards with friends.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda Carrier, Rodney Getting, Robin Getting and Reid Getting; and their families which include several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters, Arleen Rota and Betty Crosby; and sister-in-law, Jean Kreykes.

In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.