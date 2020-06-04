× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edward A. Nelson

Sioux City

Edward Anthony Nelson, 88, of Sioux City, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City.

Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social Distancing for the visitation and funeral must be followed.

Ed was born in Fargo, N.D., to William Herberg and Margaret Mary Elizabeth Fowler, on May 20, 1932. He attended Catholic schools in Fargo until the sixth grade. He served his country during the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army.

Ed drove a container truck for Sioux City Milk Producers for many years. He also drove a semi for M&M Transfer and parked cars for Paradise Park. In his spare time, he would fix cars at his own small repair shop. In retirement, he was the maintenance man at Regency Mobile Home Park.

He married Mary Rouse and to this union three children were born, Paula, Ronda, and Curtis.