Edward A. Nelson
Sioux City
Edward Anthony Nelson, 88, of Sioux City, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City.
Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social Distancing for the visitation and funeral must be followed.
Ed was born in Fargo, N.D., to William Herberg and Margaret Mary Elizabeth Fowler, on May 20, 1932. He attended Catholic schools in Fargo until the sixth grade. He served his country during the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army.
Ed drove a container truck for Sioux City Milk Producers for many years. He also drove a semi for M&M Transfer and parked cars for Paradise Park. In his spare time, he would fix cars at his own small repair shop. In retirement, he was the maintenance man at Regency Mobile Home Park.
He married Mary Rouse and to this union three children were born, Paula, Ronda, and Curtis.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula Nelson of Sioux City, and Ronda (Gil) Blundell of Sloan, Iowa; son, Curtis of North Carolina; stepdaughter, Debbie Grant and her extended family of Arizona; granddaughter, Jennifer (Kelly) Shuffield of Midwest City, Okla., and their daughter, Mabyn; granddaughter, Sarah Blundell of Denver, Colorado; grandson, Robby Blundell of Whiting; granddaughter, Kelli Ann (Aaron) Sandman and their sons, Beckham, and Max of Minnesota, whom he never met; grandson, Tremayne of Sioux City, whom he also had never met; his sister, Joann (Elmer) Reed and their families; brother, Raymond (Theresa) Nelson and their families; nieces and nephews and their families; Eileen's extended family; and last but not least, Sandi Spaulding.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret and stepfather, Nick Nelson; brother, Duane Robert; sister, Dorothy (Art) Gilbert and their daughter; his special friend, Eileen; along with several other relatives.
Family would like to thank the nursing care from hospice.
Two thumbs up from Ed.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.