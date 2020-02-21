Edward 'Buzz' Schelm
View Comments

Edward 'Buzz' Schelm

{{featured_button_text}}

Mapleton, Iowa

80, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Memorial service: Feb. 24, 11 a.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, Mapleton. Visitation: Feb. 24, 10 a.m., at the church. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton.

To send flowers to the family of Edward Schelm, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
212 S 7th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edward's Visitation begins.
Feb 24
Memorial Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
212 S 7th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edward's Memorial Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News