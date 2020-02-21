Edward 'Buzz' Schelm

You have free articles remaining.
Mapleton, Iowa
80, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Memorial service: Feb. 24, 11 a.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, Mapleton. Visitation: Feb. 24, 10 a.m., at the church. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton.
Service information
Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
212 S 7th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Feb 24
Memorial Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
212 S 7th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
