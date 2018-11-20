Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
ULTIMATE SALE: SAVE 90% Try 3 months of Digital Plus for just $3 Cancel anytime. Offer ends 11/26 ✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition (PDF of newspaper) ✓ Unlimited articles, complete access to siouxcityjournal.com and apps ✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Partly cloudy skies. High 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 20, 2018 @ 12:26 am
McCook Lake, S.D.
77, died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death.