McCook Lake, S.D.
Edward C. Vandenburgh IV, 77, of McCook Lake, passed away Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at a local hospital.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. No local services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapel.com.
E.C. was born on Sept. 16, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Edward C Vandenburgh III and Mary Margaret (Chandler) Holman. He graduated from Morningside College, received his master's degree from the University of South Dakota and became a CPA. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Granite City Ill. for three years.
He married Connie McCoy in 1963 and to this union two daughters were born. The couple later divorced. Ed worked as a CPA for Peat, Marwick and Mitchell in Chicago and Davenport, Iowa before returning to Sioux City. He then began his career as one of the earliest employees of Gateway 2000. Ed worked at Gateway for many years, retiring as CFO.
His hobbies included owning and racing hot air balloons, sponsoring a stock car at Park Jefferson and traveling on steam engine trains and other rail lines in the United States. He loved living in McCook Lake. His wit and intelligence will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his daughters, Kim (Brian) Nichols of Boulder, Colo., and Kathie (Andy) Besser of Davenport; five grandchildren, Hailey, Ashton, Graham, Alexa and Kate; sisters, Lael Vandenburgh of Lake Geneva, Wis., and Jean (Cliff) Tufty of Sioux City; and a brother, Derek (Tracie) Vandenburgh of Saint Paul, Minn.
E.C. was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Anne and Lynn Vandenburgh.
Memorials can by sent to the Sioux City Railroad Museum, 3400 Sioux River Road, Sioux City 51109.