Edward D. Rowe 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sioux City 87, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Edward D. Rowe Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Little Swan Lake Winery Bed and breakfast! Castle Pub & Grill This and every Monday! Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota $5 off your next oil change! More Latest Local Offers Rudolph's Shoe Mart New Boots! Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill View our menu Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City Detect Depression