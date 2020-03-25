Edward E. Petersen
Sioux City
Edward “Ed” E. Petersen, 66, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence.
You have free articles remaining.
Private family services will be held with the Rev. Roger Madden officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Edward “Ed,” the son of Clarence E. and Edna M. (Myers) Petersen, was born on July 9, 1953, in Sioux City. Ed was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. He attended Sioux City schools and graduated from North High School. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City. After high school, Ed started working in food preparation at local restaurants. For the past nine years, Ed and his brother, Stanley, lived together. In recent years, Ed's health had been failing.
Ed enjoyed his large collection of coffee cups and boots and working in the yard. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his two dogs, Daisy and Donny. Ed always enjoyed a good cup of coffee and sweet treats.
He is survived by five siblings, Larry W. Petersen of Spearfish, S.D., Linda M. Benjamin of Lawton, Iowa, Marlene Herbst and her husband, Larry G. of Bronson, Iowa, Stanley Petersen of Sioux City, and Patricia Murphy of Sergeant Bluff; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters in infancy, Dianne Lynn and Sheryl Ann; one sister-in-law, Janet Petersen; and one brother-in-law, Armand Benjamin.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.