Edward E. Petersen

Sioux City

Edward “Ed” E. Petersen, 66, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence.

Private family services will be held with the Rev. Roger Madden officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Edward “Ed,” the son of Clarence E. and Edna M. (Myers) Petersen, was born on July 9, 1953, in Sioux City. Ed was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. He attended Sioux City schools and graduated from North High School. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City. After high school, Ed started working in food preparation at local restaurants. For the past nine years, Ed and his brother, Stanley, lived together. In recent years, Ed's health had been failing.

Ed enjoyed his large collection of coffee cups and boots and working in the yard. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his two dogs, Daisy and Donny. Ed always enjoyed a good cup of coffee and sweet treats.