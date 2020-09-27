× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edward F. Lanning

Formerly Sioux City

Edward F. Lanning, 81, formerly of Storm Lake and Sioux City, died on Sept. 18, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.

Ed donated his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for use at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A virtual celebration of life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, hosted by the Unitarian Church of Lincoln. For a link to access the service on Zoom, please contact Kelly Ross at memberadmin@unitarianlincoln.org.

Edward was born on April 3, 1939, to E.L. and M. Irene (McPhearson) Lanning, in Tulsa, Okla. Ed attended Tulsa Public Schools and was a proud member of the Central High School class of 1957. He earned a B.M.E. and M.M. from the University of Tulsa and a D.M.A. in clarinet performance from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

He taught in the Tulsa Public Schools, the University of Tennessee-Martin, Morningside College in Sioux City and retired from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. For more than 25 years, Ed was principal clarinetist in the Sioux City Symphony. He managed the symphony during the 1979-1980 season. He co-founded and conducted the Colorado Springs (Colo.) Chamber Orchestra and conducted the Pueblo (Colo.) Symphony.