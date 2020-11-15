Edward K. Eriksen

Edward K. 'Kennard' Eriksen
Emerson, Neb.
Edward K. "Kennard" Eriksen, 90, of Emerson, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Heritage Nursing Facility in Emerson, after a brief illness.
Memorial service will be held at a later date through Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Taylor Cemetery at Homer, Neb. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Edward “Kennard,” son of Edward Eriksen Sr. and Esther (Jensen) Eriksen, was born on May 20, 1930, on their farm east of Homer. He graduated from Homer High School and attended Wayne State College until 1950.
Kennard married Evelyn Mae Moline in Wausa, Neb., in 1950. They had four sons, Rod, Kent, Larry and Mark.
Kennard was the Homer barber for 24 years until his retirement in 1984. He enjoyed sports and actively coached youth baseball in Homer. As a young man, he played baseball on the Homer town team.
He enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing, and hunting. He looked forward to his fishing trips to Canada and hunting with his sons in Alaska.
He is survived by his sons, Rod Eriksen of Juneau, Alaska, Larry Eriksen of Huntsville, Ala., and Mark Eriksen of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his sister, Charlet Argabright of San Marcos, Calif.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn of 60 years, who died April of 2010; and his son, Kent Eriksen in March of 2020; and brothers, Leon Eriksen of Seattle, Wash., and Shirley Eriksen of Reinbeck, Iowa.
