Edward K. Eriksen

Edward K. "Kennard" Eriksen, 90, of Emerson, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Heritage Nursing Facility in Emerson, after a brief illness.

Memorial service will be held at a later date through Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Taylor Cemetery at Homer, Neb.

Edward “Kennard,” son of Edward Eriksen Sr. and Esther (Jensen) Eriksen, was born on May 20, 1930, on their farm east of Homer. He graduated from Homer High School and attended Wayne State College until 1950.

Kennard married Evelyn Mae Moline in Wausa, Neb., in 1950. They had four sons, Rod, Kent, Larry and Mark.

Kennard was the Homer barber for 24 years until his retirement in 1984. He enjoyed sports and actively coached youth baseball in Homer. As a young man, he played baseball on the Homer town team.

He enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing, and hunting. He looked forward to his fishing trips to Canada and hunting with his sons in Alaska.