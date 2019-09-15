Sioux City
Edward O. Stuart, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, with family by his side. Those with him in the end witnessed a loving guide in how to gracefully be received for judgment.
As he wished, Ed was cremated awaiting interment together with his wife upon the time of her death. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Born in Huron, S.D., on Nov. 30, 1936, to Harold and Lilah (Williamson) Stuart, he lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Compton, Calif., before moving to Sioux City at the age of six. Upon graduating from Central High School in 1955, Ed proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, honorably discharged after achieving the rank of a three-stripe Sergeant in the short span of three years.
Ed married the love of his life, Barbara, in Elk Point, S.D. Three daughters eventually joined the happy couple and formed a family.
Ed retired from Sioux Tools in 1999. All who knew Ed were aware that he had a dry sense of humor, was humble, faithful, patriotic and compassionate. Ed and his wife, Barbara had a treasured lifelong love and shared awareness of the importance of time spent with family and friends. They enjoyed travel and deepened their faith through the Church of Christ. Ed also continued his love of American-made cars, vintage or present, by being an avid car magazine reader, browsing car lots and attending car shows.
Ed’s family is left to cherish his legacy of teaching by example, loving with courage and living with integrity. His wife, Barbara was blessed to have his honest lifelong love as were his children, Wendy Stuart of Saginaw, Mich., Shelly (Ed) Koster of Seward, Neb., and Ralane Probasco of Sioux City, who will forever remember his kind, loving heart. He had seven grandchildren and spouses; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Georgia (Jess Razo) Stuart of Lakewood, Calif., and Sandra (Al) Haskins of Raleigh, N.C.; brother-in-law, Ronald (Sylvia) Saline of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Judy Strandburg of Schleswig, Iowa; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nanny and Pop, who helped raise him; his parents; a stepmother, Georgia Stuart; parents-in-law, Clarence and Corrine Saline; brother-in-law, Larry Strandburg and nephew, Jason Saline. Although he had no sons, through bonds, he was considered a “father” to many.
As he lived showing the tender sympathies of God, his request was that donations be directed to the Smile Train (a charity that corrects cleft palates). The family will also be directing donations to the Church of Christ and the UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Foundation for the Levitt Guest Center.
