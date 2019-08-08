Onawa, Iowa
Edward Peter Wiedenfeld, 85, of Onawa, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Onawa United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Onawa Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Edward Peter Wiedenfeld was born on a farm north of Laurel, Neb., on Aug. 1, 1934, to George W. and Susan (Schneider) Wiedenfeld. He went to grade school in a country school and graduated from Laurel Public School in 1952. Ed attended Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, Neb., where he played basketball. He farmed, ran a gravel truck, and then graduated from Wayne in 1958.
On April 2, 1958, Ed married his high school sweetheart, Karen Dee Iler, in Laurel. To this union five daughters were born. They moved to Sioux City, where he taught industrial arts and driver's education, and coached boys junior high basketball in Bronson, Iowa, for four years. When it closed, he joined West Monona in its first year of reorganization. At West Monona, he taught math and industrial arts, and coached girls and boys junior high basketball. During the summer of these years, Ed did crop hail adjusting for Fireman's Fund and Hartford. After 40 years at West Monona, he retired in 1993. Then, he taught one year of industrial arts in Macy, Neb. After retirement, he taught driver's education at East Monona, Whiting, Westwood, and for Auto Pilots in Sioux City.
Throughout his entire life, Ed was a handy man and did general contracting work for many people. Ed enjoyed working, watching his daughters and grandchildren participate in sports, playing poker, repairing things, gardening, having coffee and visiting with friends.
Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karen Wiedenfeld of Onawa; daughters, Wendy Wiedenfeld of San Diego, Calif., Tamara (Timothy) Seitzinger of Yankton, S.D., Kryste Wiedenfeld of Lincoln, Neb., Heidi Wiedenfeld (Alfred Horton) of Lubbock, Texas, and Traci (Kenyon) Rasheed of Ladera Ranch, Calif.; grandchildren, Travis Edward (Amber) Seitzinger, Mitchel Seitzinger, KayCee Seitzinger, Jackson Seitzinger, Tyler Wiedenfeld, Noah Rasheed, Kaden Rasheed, and Aubrie Rasheed; great-grandchildren, Teagan, Quinn, and Owen Edward Seitzinger; sister-in-law, Arlene Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Susan (Schneider) Wiedenfeld; brother, George Wiedenfeld; nephew, Quentin Wiedenfeld; parents-in-law, Earl and Mary Iler; and brothers-in-law, Ivan Smith and Leon Iler.