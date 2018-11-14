Le Mars, Iowa
Edward R. "Ed" Anderson, 49, of Le Mars, passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, passed away while piloting a friend's plane. The accident occurred near Guthrie Center, Iowa due to an unexpected medical situation.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Merrill Muller will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Edward Ralph Anderson was born on March 5, 1969, in Des Moines, to Jim and Roxie (White) Anderson. He was named after both of his grandfathers. He lived most of his life in Le Mars.
Following the completion of high school at Le Mars Community, he attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. He graduated from WITCC completing training in two careers. Following graduation, he was employed by Interstates Electric & Engineering, Langel's Electric for almost 25 years, and the last five years for Thompson's Electric in Sioux City. Most of his work was covering the Le Mars and surrounding area. He made every effort to do his upmost to satisfy his customers. Customers enjoyed the fact that they could call him directly.
Ed had been a member of First United Methodist Church in Le Mars and in recent years with Merrill First United Methodist Church in Merrill, Iowa. Ed was a member of the IBEW Local 231 in Sioux City Electrical Workers. He was also a long time member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. As an EAA member he was also certified in the Young Eagles Program providing first flight for many youth.
Ed enjoyed many hobbies. Motorcycling included many family trips to the Black Hills. He did considerable design and customizing of his cycles. One of his favorites was a 1989 Harley Soft Tail. His customized bike was photographed for the front cover of Popular Mechanics Magazine, issued in November 1998.
In 1993, he became a licensed airplane pilot. At first he partnered in a plane ownership. In recent years, he was the owner of a Challenger Light Sport. He was recognized by many as they would see him flying nightly above Le Mars with his flashing LED lights. He would rent other planes for the very long trips. He had acquired over 2300 hours flight time on more than 26 different aircraft. This past summer he passed all the exams for certification as an aircraft instrument pilot. He was currently working on further certification for a commercial license.
Ed was known as a very busy man but never hesitated to help others. No one would be left stranded along the road. He greeted everyone with a friendly smile. He had a kind heart caring for animals.
He is survived by his parents, Jim and Roxie Anderson; significant other, Christine Rasmussen; sister, Marlene Sale (Devin) and their children, Bradley James, Austin Ryan and Nicole Amber from Carmel, Ind.; two aunts, Arlene Engh and Norma Anderson; as well as many cousins.
Ed was preceded in death by his grandparents, Matilda and Ralph White and Nellie and Ed Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Siouxland Humane Society in Sioux City.