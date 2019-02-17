Golden Valley, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Edward Richard "Dick" Lenagh, 90, of Golden Valley, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Colonial Acres in Golden Valley.
No services are planned.
Born on July 23, 1928, to Francis and Mildred Lenagh, owners of Morningside Self-Service Grocery in the 1930s and 40s. Dick entered the U.S. Army in 1947 and served in the post-World War II occupation of southern Korea. He later volunteered to return to Korea and served with the 180th Regiment of the 45th Division on the front line, at the Battle of Hill Eerie.
In 1952, he returned state-side and married Mary Ellen Kerl.
He was a strong believer in Union Power and was a pipe fitter and plumber at Local 18 before eventually getting his masters in English from the University of South Dakota. He taught for 20 years. First at Central until its closing; then at West High. He was the school newspaper and photography adviser, as well as a teacher's union rep. He retired in 1986.
He had a plethora of hobbies including fishing, ping-pong, haiku poetry, watercolor painting, guitar, computers, photography, fly-tying, woodworking, short story writing, photo developing and printing, cribbage, target shooting, woodcarving, and coaching youth sports. All caught his attention. All of them he tried to teach to his children and others. If he could master it well enough to explain it to others, he had mastered it for himself. All of his hobbies required him to tinker and play and spend more money hunting down the perfect accessory. If it required the making of a "jig;" all the better. He enjoyed serving as secretary of High 12 and was a 32 Degree Mason in the Scottish Rite Lodge in Sioux City.
He is survived by his son, Kevin and his wife, Sandra of Fairdale N.D.; son, Peter and his wife, Catherine of Golden Valley; and grandchildren, Ellen and Emma, both of Golden Valley.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ellen; brother, Ronald Lenagh; and special friend, Lonnie Quaad.
In his honor, please support Union Labor.