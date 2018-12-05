South Sioux City
Edward S. Matz, 74, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at a local nursing facility.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday in Graceland Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Dill officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.becker-hunt@siouxlan.net.
Edward was born on Aug. 3, 1944, in Sioux City, to Edward G. and Patricia M Matz. He graduated from South Sioux City High School before continuing his education at Morningside College, where he received his degree in business. Edward worked at Novelty Machine Supply for many years before going into the handyman service. He bought and operated Quality Mobile Home and Parkview Laundromat in South Sioux City, which he just recently sold and retired from, in 2018.
Edward was a proud member of the Masonic Order in South Sioux City, First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, and he was an avid reader.
Edward is survived by his sister, Patricia Matz of South Sioux City; and numerous cousins.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dollie Rockwell of Arizona.