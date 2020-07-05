× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edward 'Ed' W. Holdcroft

Kingsley, Iowa

Edward "Ed" W. Holdcroft, 84, of Kingsley, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Private services will be held on July 8 at the Kingsley Cemetery. An opportunity to thank the Kingsley community for their patronage of Ed's Café, a drive-by coffee and donut giveaway will be held in front of what was Ed's Café in Kingsley on Wednesday, July 8, from 7 to 9 a.m. You drive by, the family will serve you one last time while you do not have to worry about COVID-19 infections. Please bring a written memory of Ed and Sue to leave with the family. Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley is handling funeral arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.rohdefh.com.

Edward W. Holdcroft was born in Sioux City, to Waldo and Grace Holdcroft on Dec. 13, 1955, beginning his life before moving to Luton Iowa, Bronson, Iowa and Lawton, Iowa. He attended his kindergarten through fourth grade elementary school at the Lawton School. He attended Roosevelt School in Sioux City, followed by West Jr. High School. Never wanting to stay still, Ed mowed lawns to earn money, worked at the Walker's ice cream shop on Pierce Street by Central High School, and by the age of 15, was a bellhop at the Martin Hotel.