Sioux City
Edward Winfrey, 72, of Sioux City, went home to join the percussion section of the angel band on Aug. 31, 2018.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army Church. A reception will be served by the Salvation Army.
Eddie was born on March 29, 1946 and raised with a large family in Chicago, before moving to Sioux City. In Sioux City, he used his skills to run a DJ business. He played in several groups over the years and had a gift for arranging music. He would offer help to anyone who wanted to further their knowledge of music and recording. In addition to playing music, he was a wonderful dancer and choreographer. He enjoyed being very active and was a gym and natural health enthusiast.
Eddie held several jobs including writing, AV engineer, and in-home companion. He was an activist for people of color, women, individuals with disabilities, and artists. A great help to him in his varied interests was his education at Morningside College (bachelor of science in May 16, 1982). His last conversations were about his love for his family, politics, New Horizons band, The Salvation Army Church, and his favorite rapper, Eminem.
Eddie continues to be cherished by his sons, Anthony "Tony" Miller Winfrey and Justin "Biggs" Winfrey; daughter, Tahirah Crawford; granddaughter, Khadijah Miller; sisters, Vera Bell and Carol Scales; brothers, Olice Winfrey Jr. and Rudolph Winfrey; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Countryside Nursing and Rehab in Sioux City.