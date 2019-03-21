Try 3 months for $3

Hull, Iowa

81, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Memorial service: March 23 at 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hull. Burial: St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Oolman Funeral Home, Hull.

Celebrate
the life of: Edwin E. Nielsen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments