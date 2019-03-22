Hull, Iowa
Edwin Nielsen, 81, of Hull, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Hull. The Rev. Aaron Deutsch will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Hull. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Edwin Eugene was born on Sept. 24, 1937, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Bert and Martha (Juhl) Nielsen. He was raised on a farm in Rock Valley, Iowa and then in the Cleghorn, Iowa area.
He began farming at an early age and built many things while farming, including automatic chicken nest openers, a garage door opener from scratch, and a television, assembling the various components.
After leaving the farm, he graduated from the Mankato Commercial College in Minnesota with top honors. After that, he worked at Jostens in Mankato, Sioux Transportation in Sioux City, and Williams and Company in Onawa, Iowa, as a certified public accountant.
"Eddie" had many interests. He was clever with gadgets and computers, but was most beloved for his presence and great sense of humor, especially by his extended family.
Survivors include one sister, Helen Nielsen Eckstein of Chanhassen, Minn.; two brothers and their wives, Arnold and Pearl Nielsen of Hull, and Phillip and Wilma Nielsen of South Sioux City; 13 nephews and nieces, Barry, Beth, Ted, Sharon, Stan, Jan, Rev. Alan T., Charlotte, Ken, Martha, Lisa, Diane, and Martin; and many grandnephews and nieces and great-grandnephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Lillian and Wendell Toenjes; a brother and his wife, Harold and Florence Nielsen; a sister-in-law, Lois Nielsen; a nephew, Burton Eckstein; a niece, Carol Toenjes-Sylvester; and many cousins.