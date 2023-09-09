Edwin (Ed) Charles McCauley

Walthill, Neb.

Edwin (Ed) Charles McCauley, 76, of Walthill, Neb. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family at Pender Community Hospital in Pender, Neb..

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 8 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Macy, Neb. Milton Miller will be in charge of the traditional Omaha Services. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Winnebago. Deacon and family member, Don Blackbird Jr., will be officiating the mass. Graveside services with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 139 Omaha Nation Veterans and the Walthill American Legions, will be held in Walthill following the funeral. Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home is assisting with the services.

Ed was born Sept. 23, 1946, to Charles and Cecilia (Blackbird) McCauley in Winnebago, Neb.. Ed attended the Macy School through the 8th grade and then the Walthill Public School where he graduated in 1964. Following graduation, he attended Norfolk Junior College completing his Associate of Arts degree in business. Ed met the love of his life, Barb Brummels while attending college. Ed was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 after graduating from college. He served with the 9th Infantry Division from March 1967 - March 1968 in Vietnam where he received two Purple Hearts.

Ed returned to the family farm in Macy where he farmed with his father, Chuck, for many years. Ed married Barb Brummels on May 17, 1969, in Walthill, and to this union, two sons were born, Jason Charles and Justin Lee. Over the years Ed was an active member of the community serving on the Walthill School Board, Omaha Tribal Council, Nebraska Indian Commission, Thurston County Board of Supervisors, County FHA Board, and most recently the Thurston County Veterans Service Board.

Ed enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and his most cherished time was spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved playing cards with close friends, hunting and fishing with his boys, and watching the NBA, the First 48, the birds, his pets (and especially his beloved dog, Barney), and rodeos. Over the years Ed and Barb were able to travel to many places and loved making memories along the way. Ed was a highly respected elder of the local community and would humbly lend a helping hand when needed.

Ed is survived by his wife, Barb of Walthill; sons, Jason of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; and Justin(Natalie) of Pender, Neb.; grandchildren, Jessica (fiance, Hunter Heckert) McCauley; Jacob McCauley; Amber McCauley and Tyler McCauley; great-grandchildren, Henley and Hayes Heckert; sister, Deidre (Malcom) Pappan of Macy; sister-in-law's, Twila Barlow of Henderson, Nev.; Aulda (Leon) Long of Enid, Okla. and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Cecilia; brother, David McCauley; andfather and mother-in-law, LeRoy and Lelia Brummels.