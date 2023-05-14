Dr. Edwin G. 'Jerry' Madison

Sioux City

Dr. Edwin Gerald "Jerry" Madison, 86, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at a local nursing facility.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Father Andrew Galles as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 15, with a Rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Deacon Bruce Chartier as prayer-leader. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jerry was born on Nov. 27, 1936, in Sioux City to Edwin P. and Dorothy R. (Milton) Madison. He received his education in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School, and Briar Cliff College with a BA. He furthered his education at Wayne State with a Master of Science in Education and proudly obtained his Doctorate Degree in Education from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

Jerry married Marlene Bennett on Oct. 26, 1957, in Sioux City. The two later divorced. He married Sharon Tracey Strom in Sioux City on May 22, 1999. The two later divorced. Jerry was a member of Local 41 Cement Finishers Union for 25 years and was a Business Representative for Local 41 Cement Masons' Plasters Union for 10 years. Jerry was an Adjunct Professor at Western Iowa Tech College, where he taught several psychology classes, and enjoyed teaching his students. He also volunteered at the senior citizen's center in Sioux City.

Jerry was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, and an active member of local Alcoholic Anonymous Sobriety clubs for 43 years. He enjoyed fishing with his kids and the lakes. When he was younger, he liked to hunt pheasant. Jerry enjoyed exploring antique shops, walking and hiking in the mountains of Colorado, Lake Tahoe, Mt. Hood, and Wisconsin. He was an avid walker and like to walk along the creek and the river in Sioux City.

Jerry is survived by his children Tammie (Mark) Ellingson of Amherst Junction, Wis., Angie (Art) Vaul of Sioux City, Edwin Paul (Renae) Madison of Sioux City, Mary (Tim) O'Dea of Erie, Colo., Dottie (Eddie) Cullison of Manilla, Iowa, and John Madison of Sioux City; sister Adora Young of Sioux City; grandchildren Anthony Vaul, Amber Vaul, Andrew Vaul, Nicole Olhousen, all of Sioux City, Torin O'Dea, Ashleigh O'Dea, Kieran O'Dea, all of Erie, and Brandon Madison of Spirit Lake, Iowa; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Tom Madison and Alton Blair.

Memorials may be offered to any area AA Group or Care Initiatives Hospice.