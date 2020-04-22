× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edwin Joseph Flammang

Sioux City

Edwin Joseph Flammang, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Neb.

Per Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Edwin Joseph Flammang was born Feb. 28, 1938, the son of Matthew Peter and Cecilia Margaret (Uhl) Flammang.

Edwin and JoAnn Fay (Bokemper) Flammang were united into marriage Oct. 10, 1957, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Leeds, Iowa.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, JoAnn (Bokemper) Flammang; son, Daniel Edwin Flammang and wife Sue (Binneboese) Flammang, and their daughter, Lindsey Marie Flammang; son, Gary Matthew Flammang and wife, Roxanne (Larson) Flammang, and their sons, Tyler Matthew (Heidi) Flammang and Justin James (Carissa Meadows) Flammang, and their son Blake Albert; daughter, Laurie Lackore and husband Jeffrey Lackore, and their son, Jeffrey Lackore II and his two sons; Ed's two sisters, Sharon Langmeyer and Sandra Bokemper; and Ed's brother, Roger Flammang.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Cecilia (Uhl) Flammang; and his sister, Janet Schoenherr.

