Effie J. Riordan

Effie Jane (Kirchner) Riordan was born on Feb. 14, 1927, Correctionville, the daughter of George S. and Avlena (Roggatz) Kirchner. She grew up in Correctionville, graduating from Correctionville High School in 1945. After graduating from high school, Effie worked in the Manhatten Cafe and Corn Belt State Bank both located in Correctionville.

She was united in marriage to Albert “Dale” Riordan on Sept. 29, 1946 in Correctionville. Following their marriage, Effie and Dale made their home in Pierson, where they raised their two sons, Gary Wayne and Roger Dale Riordan. Effie worked for Nitro Gas Company in Pierson for many years before working at Pierson School Cafeteria as a baker. Effie and Dale owned and operated the Riordan Garage for many years until retiring because of Dale's health. Dale passed away in May 2003. Following Dale's death, Effie continued to live at her home in Pierson until she moved to Correctionville Assisted Living and later Correctionville Speciality Care.