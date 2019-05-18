Elk Point, S.D.
Eileen Deloris Donnelly, 96, of Elk Point, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at WEL-Life Assisted Living in Elk Point.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point, with the Rev. Erik Olson presiding. Burial will be in Elk Point Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences can be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Eileen was born in rural Elk Point, to Herman Hanson and Christine Bottge, on Sept. 6, 1922. She was later joined by two brothers, Russell and Vernon Hanson. She attended Vindahl Country School in Union County, first through eighth grade. She was a member of a class of two students with their aunt being their teacher. After completion, she went to Elk Point High School and graduated with the class of 1940.
On Feb. 11, 1941, Eileen married Lawrence Donnelly in Elk Point. They worked and farmed west of Elk Point, where they had seven children. In 1972, they moved from the farm to a home on Main Street in Elk Point. Lawrence passed away in 1989.
Eileen's main interest was always her family. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for them throughout her entire life. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends. Other hobbies included embroidering, gardening and quilting. For many years, she hosted a family gathering which was centered around her quilts.
Survivors include two sons, Melvin (Lynne) Donnelly and Larry (Diane) Donnelly, all of Elk Point; three daughters, Sharon (Pat) Paterson of Carter Lake, Iowa, Sandy (Hugh) Clark of Yuma, Ariz., and Patti (Doug) Welch of North Sioux City; 24 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Mary Donnelly of Phoenix, Ariz.; and a brother, Vernon Hanson of St. Helens, Ore.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence; two sons, Larry and Denny; two grandsons, Michael Welch and Brian Paterson; and one great-grandchild, Alex Norby; and one brother, Russell Hanson.
The family wishes memorials to be sent to the ALS Foundation in honor of her son, Denny Donnelly.