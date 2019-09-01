Sioux City
Elaine A. McCuddin, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church, with rhe Revs. Todd Schlitter and Laurice Streyffeler officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family present at 6 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Elaine was born on July 16, 1940, in Denison, Iowa, to Emil H. and Leonora (Grill) Ewoldt. She married Keith McCuddin on Sept. 8, 1962, in Sioux City.
Elaine received her cosmetology degree from Ellis Beauty School in Sioux City, and worked for a few years in Denison, Iowa, and then at Stewart's Salon in Leeds. In 1964, Keith designed and organized the building of a 3,500-square-foot home north of Sioux City, and Elaine opened Elaine’s Country Salon. She created Busy Fingers in 1976 with two other crafty ladies. They organized three craft shows each year at the Sioux City Auditorium for many years.
Elaine was an avid bowler, decorative painter, and wood carver. She was very talented in everything she did with her hands. Elaine spent hours and hours painting craft items for craft shows while watching sports on television. She loved selling her crafts and meeting new friends that she saw each year at the shows. Elaine enjoyed watching her boys in sports, going to band concerts, and camping as a family.
Elaine was one of a group of ladies that started S.A.L.T., a Monday noon meal group at Wesley United Methodist Church. For years she created the menus for each Monday meal and purchased the groceries ahead of time.
Elaine enjoyed living in the country, taking care of the flower gardens and watching the birds.
Elaine is survived by her sons, Russ (Lori) McCuddin of East Moline, Ill., and Clint (Dixie) McCuddin of rural Moville, Iowa; grandchildren, Collin and Macie McCuddin of East Moline; brother, Virgil (Bonnie) Ewoldt of Spirit Lake, Iowa; sister, Vera Ewoldt of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Henry.
