Bloomington, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Elaine Diana Rowe, 80, of Bloomington, formerly of Sioux City, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Masonic Home in Bloomington, surrounded by family and caregivers.
A celebration of Elaine's life will be 11 a.m. today at Transfiguration Lutheran Church, 11000 France Avenue South, in Bloomington, with the Rev. Arthur Murray officiating. Live streaming and on demand viewing should be available via www.tlcmn.org/live. Interment will be in Ft. Snelling Cemetery.
Elaine was born on July 25, 1938, in Sloan, Iowa. Her early years were spent in rural Sloan Township, before moving into the town of Sloan. She was the valedictorian of the class of 1956, and following graduation worked as a secretary for Conservative Bond and Mortgage in Sioux City. She moved to Minneapolis with friends about 1960, where she met her late husband, Jack, at a church dinner.
She is survived by her sister, Fran Hartz (Guy) of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Jerome Rowe (Jan); sister-in-law, Jane Hult (Bill); and three sons, Brian J. Rowe of New York City, Daniel A. Rowe of Oviedo, Fla., and David T. Rowe (Deneen) of Minneapolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Dewey Chesley and Laura Mauda Zachgo; and by her late husband, Jack James Rowe in 1993.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Speech Language Hearing Foundation or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.