Elaine I. Gebhardt
Mason, Ohio, formerly Sioux City
Elaine I. Gebhardt, of Mason, formerly Sioux City, met her Savior and was reunited with her beloved husband, Howard, in Paradise on March 12, 2020.
Elaine was born on Oct. 6, 1921, in Sioux City, to Edward Olson and Fern Mills Olson.
Elaine was the quintessential Christian. She served God with love and dedication. As a Missouri Synod Lutheran her entire life, Elaine sought many ways to enhance the mission and teachings of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
She organized numerous annual German Dinners, which local residents enjoyed for many years. She taught frequent Sunday school and Vacation Bible School classes and was a perennial member of the choir.
Elaine was also a mainstay in numerous women's groups that provided behind-the-scenes, but still important, ministry services, such as making quilts for the less fortunate and communion preparation and cleanup.
Elaine loved her family with the same devotion. She was totally proud to be a housewife, raising her children at home, even though she had skills for a business career. She was known for traveling hundreds of miles to assist when there was a sickness or birth. She was adept at planning all aspects of social functions to honor family members. She cared for her mother for almost three decades after her mother was widowed. Elaine also donated her home to friends who had to vacate their home during the Missouri River flooding several years ago.
After graduating from high school, Elaine worked for Hess-Mallory, a dry goods store. Later, although not a member of the military, Elaine contributed to U.S. efforts in World War II. She worked at the Sioux City Army Air Base in an area called Special Services, which scheduled nationally known actors and actresses to provide entertainment for the troops. In addition to raising her children and volunteering at church, she worked part-time for a local real estate company.
Elaine had many talents and interests. As a youth, she played the trumpet in the East High School Band. Blessed with a beautiful singing voice, she participated as a choir member in several Easter Sunrise Services at the Sioux City Auditorium.
She enjoyed activities such as making lampshades, sewing her own clothes, dancing with Howard, figuring out jigsaw and crossword puzzles, visiting her two sisters who lived 1,300 miles away, attending PTA meetings, and gardening.
Her favorite flower was the iris, which was also her middle name after her grandfather, Ira Mills.
She excelled at maintaining a healthy lifestyle well before it was generally recognized as necessary for longevity; created picturesque decorations, such as toll painting graceful flowers on wood; and made distinctively framed personal pen-and-ink drawings, as wedding gifts, with images of the bride and groom, whose outlines are filled by the letters of their names.
Elaine is survived by her three children, Michael and his wife Lynn, Joel and his wife Karen, and Carol and her husband Jim; six grandchildren, Matt, David, Stephanie and her husband Chris, Britt and her husband Kasey, Diane, and Kevin; four great-grandchildren, Lydia, Therese, Genevieve, and Killian; and her sister Shirley Newman, who lives on the Atlantic Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Elaine had survived her husband Howard; her parents; and her other sister, Corrine Supplee, who had lived in Missoula, Mont. Elaine and Howard had celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary together in May 2015, a month prior to his passing.
Elaine was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. In late 2011, health issues required Howard and her to move to a retirement community that could better accommodate their changing lifestyles. They chose The Christian Village at Mason in Mason, Ohio, near Carol and her family.
The family offers special thanks to The Christian Village and Home Instead Senior Care staffs for the excellent care given to both Elaine and Howard for many years.
In lieu of flowers, if you would kindly choose to honor her memory with a gift, please contribute to your favorite charity or to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 South Lakeport Street, Sioux City, IA 51106.
There is no doubt that our Heavenly Father has already expressed His satisfaction to Elaine about her lifelong God-fearing faith, her many and significant contributions to His Church, and her sterling example to her family. Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant.