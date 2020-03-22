Elaine I. Gebhardt

Elaine is survived by her three children, Michael and his wife Lynn, Joel and his wife Karen, and Carol and her husband Jim; six grandchildren, Matt, David, Stephanie and her husband Chris, Britt and her husband Kasey, Diane, and Kevin; four great-grandchildren, Lydia, Therese, Genevieve, and Killian; and her sister Shirley Newman, who lives on the Atlantic Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Elaine had survived her husband Howard; her parents; and her other sister, Corrine Supplee, who had lived in Missoula, Mont. Elaine and Howard had celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary together in May 2015, a month prior to his passing.

Elaine was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. In late 2011, health issues required Howard and her to move to a retirement community that could better accommodate their changing lifestyles. They chose The Christian Village at Mason in Mason, Ohio, near Carol and her family.

The family offers special thanks to The Christian Village and Home Instead Senior Care staffs for the excellent care given to both Elaine and Howard for many years.

In lieu of flowers, if you would kindly choose to honor her memory with a gift, please contribute to your favorite charity or to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 South Lakeport Street, Sioux City, IA 51106.

There is no doubt that our Heavenly Father has already expressed His satisfaction to Elaine about her lifelong God-fearing faith, her many and significant contributions to His Church, and her sterling example to her family. Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant.

