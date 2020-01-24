Sioux City
Elaine Kreutzian, 92, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Augustana Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Augustana's Memorial Garden. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Elaine Winifred Peterson was born on Jan. 28, 1927, to Theodore and Freda (Loewe) Peterson, in Mankato, Minn. She graduated Fairmont High School in 1944 and the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis in 1949. During the 1950s, Elaine was a church secretary at Como Park Lutheran Church in St. Paul, Minn., and Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Richfield, Minn.
You have free articles remaining.
Elaine was united in marriage with Donald Harris Kreutzian on May 7, 1960, in Richfield. They made their homes in Minnesota, Australia, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Texas. During the 1960s, the couple owned and operated Briggs Lake Hardware & Superette in Clear Lake, Minn. Elaine was always active in church in the many places they lived, and she enjoyed attending Bible study groups. In 1989, they moved to the Siouxland area to care for their first grandson.
As a member of Augustana Lutheran Church, Elaine was active in the Piece Corps quilting group as the chief square cutter as well as the women's Bible study groups.
Elaine is survived by her four children, Karen (Richard) LaCroix of Omaha, Marlene (Jeff) Levine of South Sioux City, Ronald Kreutzian of Omaha, and Mark (Pam) Kreutzian of Hutto, Texas; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Robyn, Daniel, Nickol, Jonathan, Justin, Kathleen (Kyle), Corey, and James; siblings, DuWayne (Roselyn) Peterson, and Sharon Schweitzer; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; and siblings, Ramona Filipek, Charlene Epis, Bruce Peterson, and Charles Peterson.