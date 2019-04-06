Fremont, Neb., formerly Bancroft, Neb.
Elaine Maxine Gregg, 88, of Fremont, formerly of Bancroft, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The rev. Mark Eldal will be officiating. Burial will be in Walthill (Neb.) Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Please visit www.duganchapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Elaine was born in Bancroft, on April 2, 1930, to Adolph and Gertrude Brummond. She had worked at Hinky Dinky, Goodwill, and Walmart. Elaine truly loved spending time with her family, as well as gardening, playing cards, auctions, and especially her dogs, Pennie and Scotty.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Husar of Oakland, Neb., and Linda Morton of Lincoln, Neb.; son, Warren E. (Donna Bye) Gregg of Sioux City; grandchildren, Jackie Marshall of Rantoul, Ill., Marsha (Jared) Sampson of Fremont, Michelle (Jim) Dutton of Lincoln, Mark (Lisa) Morton of Genoa, Neb., Bryan (Misty) Morton of Lincoln, Warren M. (Katie Weber) Gregg of Sioux City, Misty (Scott) Quinn of Sioux City, Luke (Jessica) Nixa of Akron, Iowa, and Erica Chandler of Fayetteville, Ark.; sister, Lenora (Brian) Simmons of Wasilla, Alaska; sisters-in-law, Marge Brummond of Litchfield, Minn., Irene Brummond of Omaha, and Judy Brummond of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren L. Gregg; her infant son, Dennis Gregg; grandson, Joel Gregg; sons-in-law, John Husar and Conrad Morton.
Memorials have been established to the FurEver Home for Pets, 236 W. Sixth St., Fremont, NE.