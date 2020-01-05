Sioux City

Elaine M. Keegan, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, with the family present at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Elaine was born Jan. 10, 1936, in Sioux City, the daughter of Elmer and Lucille (Baker) Loker. She graduated from East High School. Elaine married Robert E. Keegan on June 25, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2010, in Sioux City.

Elaine worked at the Woodbury Bank, Driver’s License Bureau, Zenith, and Younkers drapery department. When Younkers closed their drapery department, Elaine went on to make custom draperies as a business in her home until retirement. Elaine was a seamstress, and took great pride and enjoyed sewing many of her children’s clothes, including designing her daughters’ wedding dresses. She enjoyed making crafts, camping, listing to music, watching ice skating and the piano.

Robert and Elaine were members of the Moose Lodge, and loved dancing in their younger years. Elaine also liked to collect glassware and a highlight in her life was traveling to Hawaii.