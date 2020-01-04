Elaine M. Keegan
Elaine M. Keegan

Sioux City

83, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Memorial Service: Jan. 6 at 7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation: Jan. 6, starting at 4 p.m., family present at 6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Service information

Jan 6
Memorial Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
7:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
