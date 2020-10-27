Elaine M. Streyffeler

Elaine and Malcolm were married on Dec. 27, 1959, at Meadow Star Church near Grand Meadow. The couple had two daughters, Sherry and Tami. After her marriage, Elaine became a teacher or substitute teacher in various towns in the Upper Midwest as she followed Mal where his jobs led him. She briefly attended Dakota Wesleyan and then returned to college at Morningside College with Sherry in 1979, graduating in December 1983, class of 1984, with a library science major. In 1981, Elaine, Mal, and Tami moved to South Sioux City. Elaine began her job as a school librarian at South Sioux City Jr. High in 1984. Mal passed away in 1990. Elaine worked at the library, watching over many children, both related to her and related to her by heart. She retired from South Sioux City Middle School in 2005.

In the year 2000, Elaine met and began seeing Walter “Ping” Davis of Climbing Hill, and the two shared time between her home in the city and his home in the country. Through her years, Elaine was a Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader, piano player at church, a charter member of C.H.A.T. for 20 years, and a member of First Baptist Church in Climbing Hill, where she served as the secretary for the church board. In her free time, she enjoyed watching the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, eating out, scrapbooking, crocheting, doing crosswords, and reading.