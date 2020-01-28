Elaine Marie Carlson

You have free articles remaining.
Onawa, Iowa
85, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Service: Jan. 30, 10:30 a.m., First Christian Church, Onawa. Burial: Onawa Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 29, 5-8 p.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
Service information
Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Jan 29
Prayer Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
7:30PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Jan 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
10:30AM
First Christian Church
722 15th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
