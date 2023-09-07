Elaine Marie Seubert

Elaine Marie Seubert, 94, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Sunrise Retirement Community.

Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Cremation will follow the service. Private burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Elaine was born March 20, 1929, in Oak Park, Ill., the daughter of Frank and Pearl (Wallis) Krause. She moved to Sioux City in 1954 when she married John F. Seubert. She graduated from Oak Park High School in 1947 and Illinois Institute of Technology in 1952, earning a degree of Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. She taught at Rocky Ford High School, Rocky Ford, CO 1952-53 and Arlington Heights High School, Arlington Heights, IL 1953-54. She substitute taught in junior and senior high schools in Sioux City 1954-55. She taught at North Junior High School in Sioux City 1955-56.

She married John F. Seubert on Nov. 6, 1954, in Oak Park. Together they owned and operated Seubert Tree Experts, Inc. until retirement in 1991. Elaine moved to Sunrise Retirement Community in 2016.

Elaine was involved in many civic activities and organizations. She was a member of the League of Women Voters since 1961, holding many offices including that of president in 1981-82 and 1990. She was a member of the Plan and Zoning Commission of Sioux City 1982-91 and was a member of many committees as well as vice moderator for one year; Board of Zoning Adjustment 1976-82, chairperson one year; Woodbury County Board of Education 1969-75, president one year; Citizen's Advisory Committee of the Sioux City Community School District 1967-68; State History Day Fair Judge 1984-90; Model Session of the Iowa Legislature Interviewing Committee 1977-85; Siouxland Home Economics Club 1954 until the club disbanded. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1954 and was a member of the Board of Trustees 1976-79 and Memorial Fund chairperson 1979-82; Delta Zeta Sorority; and American Association of University Women. She was a recipient of the Women of Excellence Award; Women Pursuing Truth 1986 and on the planning committee since 1989. She volunteered at Mercy Medical Center, mostly in Patient Access 1992-2012. Elaine had traveled across the Soviet Union as well as to China, India, and Europe. Over the years, she was caregiver for five family members.

Survivors include two sons, Walter J. Seubert of Aspen, Colo. and James F. and wife Janell Seubert of Columbia Heights, Minn. and four grandchildren: Cory A., Stephan W., Adam M. and Elizabeth A. Seubert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2009; her parents Frank and Pearl Krause of Oak Park, IL and her brother Robert G. Krause of Reading, PA.

Memorials may be established in her name at Grace United Methodist Church and the League of Women Voters of Sioux City.