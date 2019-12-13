Jefferson, Wis., formerly Sioux City

Elda Jean Heckart, 87, of Jefferson, formerly Sioux City, entered the Gates of Heaven on the morning of Nov. 25, 2019.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Southern Hills Baptist Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Dave Miller officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Ave.

She was residing in Jefferson, Wis. to be close to her youngest son. She was known as Jean to her family and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jean was born to the late Eldon and Birdie Mann on Jan. 11, 1932, in Blue Mound, Kans. She graduated from Parker High School in Parker, Kan. in 1950. At the age of 18, she packed her bags and went to LIFE Bible College in Los Angeles, Calif. It was there she met her future husband. She married Jack L. Heckart in Tacoma, Wash., on Dec. 23, 1952. Jack and Jean remained married for 54 years.