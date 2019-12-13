Jefferson, Wis., formerly Sioux City
Elda Jean Heckart, 87, of Jefferson, formerly Sioux City, entered the Gates of Heaven on the morning of Nov. 25, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Southern Hills Baptist Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Dave Miller officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Ave.
She was residing in Jefferson, Wis. to be close to her youngest son. She was known as Jean to her family and friends.
Jean was born to the late Eldon and Birdie Mann on Jan. 11, 1932, in Blue Mound, Kans. She graduated from Parker High School in Parker, Kan. in 1950. At the age of 18, she packed her bags and went to LIFE Bible College in Los Angeles, Calif. It was there she met her future husband. She married Jack L. Heckart in Tacoma, Wash., on Dec. 23, 1952. Jack and Jean remained married for 54 years.
Jean dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every baby was a blessed gift to her. Her biggest joy was to hold a baby in her arms. She also enjoyed preaching the Gospel to children. When she was attending high school, she wanted to be a newspaper reporter and live in New York City. She always loved big cities and the excitement they bring. Cardinals were her favorite bird and pink roses were her favorite flower. She worked for Iowa Job Service for over 20 years.
Jean enjoyed working on her family genealogy, and was very proud of her Irish and Scottish roots. She was a Daughter of the American Revolution.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Deborah (Martin) McAvoy of Anamoose, N.D., Brent (Imelda) Heckart of Annapolis, Md., Jacquelyn (Paul) Utesch of Le Mars, Iowa, Timothy Heckart of Ellsworth, Kan., and Doug (Patty) Heckart of Jefferson, Wis.; 10 grandchildren, David, Tricia, Jason, Jessica, Joshua, Sarah, Rachael, Katie, Chrissy and Ted, 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Deb) Mann of St. Paul, Kan.; and many nephews and nieces. She loved her grand-dogs as well Echo, Jack, Sasha and Sophie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Birdie and Eldon Mann; her husband, Rev. Jack L. Heckert; her brother, Charles Mann; sister, Mary Orton; an infant sister, Bonnie; her dear sister-in-law, Sheila Mann; and also to greet her in Heaven is an infant grandchild and infant great-grandchild.