Elda M. Warren
Emerson, Neb.
Elda M. Warren, 92, died at her home in Emerson surrounded by her family on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Due to the current health restrictions, private family services will be held. Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Emerson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Elda was born on Easter Sunday, April 8, 1928, to Hans and Myrtle (Chambers) Nelsen in rural Homer, Neb. She graduated from Homer High School in May 1946 and obtained her teaching certificate in the summer. She began teaching in the fall and taught in one-room schools for 12 years. Her classes got the top scores on county tests.
She met Wayne Warren when he delivered fuel to her school. They were married Aug. 21, 1957. They made their home in Emerson and in 1966 Elda and Wayne started Warren Oil Co. Elda kept books while staying home to raise their three children: Ellen, Susan and David (Sparky). She later worked full time at the gas station and was instrumental in converting it to a C store.
After selling the station Elda enjoyed traveling the country and helping Sparky at gun shows. Elda worked hard her whole life, never lost her passion for teaching, took extreme pride in her Danish heritage, and loved to play practical jokes, cook and garden.
She loved her family but no one more than her four grandchildren. She felt they were good kids with just enough spice to make them interesting. Elda was strong-willed but soft-hearted. Through the years many came to think of her as a second mom.
Those left to cherish her memory and her shenanigans are her husband, Wayne; children, Ellen (Jeff) Prescott, Susan Martin, and Sparky (Melissa) Warren; grandchildren, Katie (Zach) Kvidera, Joe Prescott, Jenny Martin and Jake Martin; sister, Myrtle Oriendain; brothers, Hans (Joann) Nelsen Jr., Kay Nelsen and Jon David (Diane) Nelsen; in-laws, LeEtta (Ron) Bennett, Fred Warren and Lowell (Bonnie) Warren; many nieces and nephews; and those she adopted as family in her heart.
Those who were waiting for her in heaven are her parents, Hans and Myrtle Nelsen; sisters, Nelly June Beardshear, Marian Jessen, Ellen Detches, and Mary Jean Nelsen; and son-in-law, Todd Martin.
