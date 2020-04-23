× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elda M. Warren

Emerson, Neb.

Elda M. Warren, 92, died at her home in Emerson surrounded by her family on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Due to the current health restrictions, private family services will be held. Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Emerson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Elda was born on Easter Sunday, April 8, 1928, to Hans and Myrtle (Chambers) Nelsen in rural Homer, Neb. She graduated from Homer High School in May 1946 and obtained her teaching certificate in the summer. She began teaching in the fall and taught in one-room schools for 12 years. Her classes got the top scores on county tests.

She met Wayne Warren when he delivered fuel to her school. They were married Aug. 21, 1957. They made their home in Emerson and in 1966 Elda and Wayne started Warren Oil Co. Elda kept books while staying home to raise their three children: Ellen, Susan and David (Sparky). She later worked full time at the gas station and was instrumental in converting it to a C store.