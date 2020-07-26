× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eldean Gehrts

Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Eldean Gehrts, 67, of Omaha, formerly Sioux City, passed away on June 25, 2020, surrounded by his children.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.

Eldean was born Jan. 9, 1953, and grew up in Holstein, Iowa. He is the second child of Galen and Iona Gehrts. He moved to Sioux City and graduated from East High School in 1971.

He was married to Diane Johnson from 1972 to 1992, and together they had three children, Stacey, Chrissy and Anthony.

Eldean joined the U.S. Air Force in 1972 and served our country for 28 years with the 185th Air National Guard. He was able to enjoy retirement in 2010. Eldean lived in Whiting, Iowa, from 2005 to 2015, while married to Mary Lou Bellis. In 2015, he moved to Omaha to be closer to his son.

Eldean is survived by his three children, Stacey (Christopher) Sena of Denver, Colo., Chrissy (Lee) Castro of Los Angeles, Calif., and Anthony (Monica) Gehrts of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; his sisters, Marsha Ratashak of Des Moines, Iowa, and Nancy Mohr of Plattsmouth, Neb.; and his brother, Tom (Suzanne) Gehrts of Fredericksburg, Va.