× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elder Harvey L. Ford

formerly Sioux City

Elder Harvey L. Ford, 68, U.S. Air Force veteran, formerly Sioux City, entered eternal rest June 14, 2020, following a brief illness at Baptist East Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.

Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a celebration of his life on Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m., in Riverside Park, Sioux City. A catered lunch will immediately follow the service. Please wear a mask and dress casual.

He leaves to cherish his memories four siblings, Mother Bessie Douglas, Carolyn Ford, Darlene Phillips and Glen Ford; his favorite uncle and aunt, Deacon George and Mother Grace Naylor; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.