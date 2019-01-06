Mapleton, Iowa
Eldon H. Wiese, 96, of Mapleton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John's United Methodist Church in Mapleton. The Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester will officiate. Burial will be in Grant Township Cemetery, Rodney, Iowa. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 4 p.m., at Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Eldon Herman Jurgen Wiese was born at home in rural Cushing, Iowa, on April 14, 1922. He was the fourth of six children born to Herman and Christina (Clausen) Wiese. He attended country school in the rural Cushing area.
Eldon married Eva Pohlman at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City, on June 6, 1945. The couple shared 67 and a half years of marriage together. They were the proud parents of seven sons, Steven, Alan, Randall, Eldon B., Monte, Grant and Dale.
Eldon was a hard worker and farmed from 1947 to 1961 around Aurelia and Early, Iowa. Later, he moved to Schaller, Iowa, where he was employed by several businesses. Eldon had a mechanical aptitude and used those abilities while working at Schaller Consolidated Popcorn Company until retirement in 1989. Eldon moved to Mapleton after retiring.
Eldon had an ear for music and enjoyed playing his accordion throughout life. He played in a dance band, at family gatherings, and at the nursing home. He was skilled at woodworking and valued the opportunity to share his creations with family. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. He was a dedicated father who took great pride in his sons.
Left to cherish his memory include his sons, Alan (Marsha) Wiese of Tekamah, Neb., Randall (Wanita) Wiese of Kingsley, Iowa, Eldon B. (Debbie) Wiese of Storm Lake, Iowa, Monte (Denise) Wiese of Elkhorn, Neb., Grant (Mary Beth) Wiese of Glenwood, Iowa, and Dale (Shelly) Wiese of Gretna, Neb.; sisterm Lorraine Rochau; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eva Wiese on Dec. 2, 2012; son, Steven Wiese; great-granddaughter, Karlie; brother, Alvin Wiese; and sisters, Hermina, Edna Steen and Luella Beers.