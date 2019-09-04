South Sioux City
Eldon John Sitzman Jr., 64, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully in his home with his son Erik by his side on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Eldon was born on May 8, 1955, to Eldon Sitzman Sr. and Waneta (Workman) Sitzman, at St. Vincent Hospital in Sioux City. He grew up with a large family of five brothers, Dallas, Martin, Charlie, Pat and Lestor, and five sisters, Anna, Chris, Sheila, Barb and Dorothy.
He married Deborah Schramm on Feb. 10, 1998. They loved traveling the countryside looking at the beauty of nature along with their favorite dogs. He enjoyed many days of morning coffee with his (favorite) son-in-law, Billie McKinney.
Eldon was blessed with five children, Elisha (Billie) McKinney, Erik (Holly) Sitzman, Brent Schroeder, Adam (Jill) Sitzman and Holly (Jesse) Tyburec. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren.
He is survived by his mother, Waneta; his siblings; his kids; and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie; his father, Eldon Sr.; his brother, Charlie; his sister, Sheila; and his nephew, Bobby.
