Eldon 'Joe' Reimers

Correctionville, Iowa
73, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Celebration of life: Jan. 11, noon-2 p.m., Correctionville Community Center. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville.
Service information
Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Community Center
312 Driftwood St
Correctionville, IA 51016
