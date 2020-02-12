Eleanor (Andersen) Simonsen

Rock Valley, Iowa

Eleanor Patricia (Andersen) Simonsen, 82 (1937-2020), of Rock Valley, died peacefully on Feb. 11, 2020, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rock Valley, with Pastor Edward Pease officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery at Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Eleanor was a loving grandmother, mother, wife, and daughter whose life revolved around spreading God’s love through selfless acts of kindness.

Eleanor is survived by her husband of 61 years, Russell of Rock Valley; daughters, Susan (Terry) Van Maanen of Rock Valley, Linda (Lisa Graumlich) Simonsen of Seattle, Wash., and Debra (Robert) Fixen of Cedar Falls, Iowa; son, Richard (Beth Larson) Simonsen of Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandchildren, Trey (Andrea) Van Maanen, Quinn Van Maanen, Micayla Graumlich Simonsen, Myles Van Maanen, Jack Simonsen, Kiersten Fixen, Ben Simonsen, Gretchen Fixen, Maya Graumlich Simonsen, and Allison Fixen; and one brother, Lyle (Chris) Andersen of Bozeman, Mont.