Eleanor Lemek

Eleanor "Ellie" Jeanette Lemek, 71, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Arbor Springs Care Center in West Des Moines.
Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Eleanor was born Nov. 7, 1948, in Sioux City, to Richard and Lucile (Hamann) Servis. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1966 and married John Lemek that same year.
Ellie worked at Methodist Hospital for a short period of time and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald house in Omaha for many years. She loved helping people.
Ellie's first love was her family. She was an amazing mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. She always put everyone's needs before her own. She was such a fun-loving person and the life of every party. Her smile and laughter were infectious. Coupled with a zest for life with a magnetic personality.
She was an avid reader and loved Elvis, horses, movies, music, casinos, tennis, bird watching, spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. Holidays were always important, especially Christmas.
Throughout her life, her social loves were her book clubs, bowling leagues, bunco groups, craft club, Texas hold'em poker club, and trips to Okoboji. Every year she looked forward to her "sister trips" and always had a great time. She was a great cook and an excellent housekeeper. All were welcome in her home. She was always so organized. Always sending cards for any and all occasions to let you know she was thinking of you. She will be missed greatly.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, John Lemek; her children, Adam (Andrea) Lemek of Grimes, Iowa, Scott (Lisa) Lemek of Doniphan, Neb., Angela Rhue of Sioux City, and Samantha (Jeff) Buck of Haymarket, Va.; eight grandchildren, Danielle Lemek, Brandi Lemek, Andy Lemek, Ashlye Curry, Charlie Rhue, Claire Lemek, Berlyn Buck, Juliana Buck; and her siblings, Roger (Linda) Servis of Sioux Falls, S.D., Barb (Jeff) Ferguson of Bozeman, Mont., and Bette (Tom) Lawler of Berthoud, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Sue Haviland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, local horse rescue groups, National Aphasia Association or EveryStep Hospice in Des Moines.
