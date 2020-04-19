Eleanor Lemek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eleanor 'Ellie' Lemek

West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Eleanor "Ellie" Jeanette Lemek, 71, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Arbor Springs Care Center in West Des Moines.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.

Eleanor was born Nov. 7, 1948, in Sioux City, to Richard and Lucile (Hamann) Servis. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1966 and married John Lemek that same year.

Ellie worked at Methodist Hospital for a short period of time and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald house in Omaha for many years. She loved helping people.

Ellie's first love was her family. She was an amazing mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. She always put everyone's needs before her own. She was such a fun-loving person and the life of every party. Her smile and laughter were infectious. Coupled with a zest for life with a magnetic personality.

She was an avid reader and loved Elvis, horses, movies, music, casinos, tennis, bird watching, spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. Holidays were always important, especially Christmas.