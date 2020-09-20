Eleanor Munger

Eleanor was able to join Stan at his first duty station, the Amphibious Warfare base in Coronado, Calif., for three months before he was assigned shipboard duty in the Pacific. During the next 18 months, there were only two occasions where she and Stan were able to share a little time together as a result of his ship returning to the States on special assignment. Long periods of separation filled with anxiety and uncertainty were common for all married couples in the military services. Eleanor spent some of her waiting time working for Time Magazine in Champaign, Ill.

Following Stan's discharge from active duty in January 1946, the couple moved to Sioux City, and then in 1947 to Vermillion, where he became engaged in the farm management and livestock farming business.

During the years following her arrival in the Vermillion community, Eleanor served in a variety of church, sorority, social, and charitable activities, including and especially, activities involving the Congregational Church (now UCC Vermillion) Women's Fellowship program as well as serving for a number of years as a Deaconess. Over the years she served in all the offices of Chapter BL of the P.E.O. Sisterhood including President in 1967. Also, at one time, she served as an advisor to the University of South Dakota Chapter of Chi Omega sorority.