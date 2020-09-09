× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elgene A. Erickson

Sioux City

Elgene Arnell Erickson, 81, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Avenue, in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The family requests those in attendance at either the visitation or the service dress casually in either Iowa Hawkeye or Chicago Cubs attire.

Gene was born in rural Union County, S.D., on Oct. 12, 1938, the son of Emerald and Phyllis (Ulrickson) Erickson. He attended Elk Point Community Schools. Following graduation, he attended Morningside College for three years. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1959.

He was united in marriage to Marlene Gstohl on July 20, 1960 in Luverne, Minn. The couple made Sioux City their home. Gene served the Sioux City community as a police officer for 29 years before retiring as a lieutenant with the department in 1994.