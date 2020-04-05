× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elgin D. Hofer

Sioux City

Elgin D. Hofer, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.

A private memorial service will be held Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online guestbook signing and condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Elgin was born on Sept. 6, 1942, in Dolton, S.D., to Dave and Elsie Hofer. He graduated from Freeman High School in Freeman, S.D.

He was united in marriage to Penny Moore on Oct. 8, 1977, in Yankton, S.D.

Elgin was a hard-working man, working several jobs. He was a machinist for Sioux Tools, drove a limo and painted houses.

Elgin enjoyed all sports, especially the Yankees and Iowa Hawkeyes. He also played softball for numerous years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Penny Hofer of Sioux City; son, Shawn (Desiree) Hofer and Shawn's children, Ethan and Elle of Sioux City; and siblings, Bernice Kjos, Gloria Schneiderman, Jane Schrader, Dennis Hofer and Bobby Hofer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Junior and Jim Hofer.

